Internal investigation report released on former Fargo Police Deputy Chief

The Fargo Police Department’s Professional Standards Office has completed an investigation into the conduct of former Fargo Police Department Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson.

The PSO’s investigation concluded several facts about Osmundson’s conduct on Saturday, May 30, including the following:

• No member of the FPD was aware Osmundson was acting in an undercover capacity on May 30.

• No member of the FPD authorized Osmundson to act in the capacity he did on May 30.

• Osmundson’s actions created significant risk to the public, himself and other officers.

This report was sent directly to Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, City Administrators and The City of Fargo Human Resources Director without oversight or review from Fargo Police Chief David Todd.

Osmundson was placed on an unpaid suspension on June 4 and subsequently resigned from the FPD later that day.

You can see the full report through the related topics link in this story.

