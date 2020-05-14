Privacy concerns with app used in ND to fight COVID-19

The Care19 app has been available since April 7th and since then, over 50 thousand people have started using it, according to the developer.

“I really think it was a good tool they wanted to come out with to make it easier for people to track where you have been," said Angie Swenson. She's been using the app since it became available for Andriod.

Much like the BisonTracker, the Care19 app tracks your movements on your phone so if you ever test positive for COVID-19, health officials will know who you came in contact with.

“There's no way I would remember where I was 14 days ago," said Swenson. "I could probably narrow it down but it wouldn't be close to being accurate.”

The app doesn't ask for your name, rather it uses a group of random numbers as your ID. If the user tests positive for COVID-19 they will have the option to share their information with the Department of Health for contact tracing.

People in the valley have voiced their concerns about the safety of the app on social media, questioning what is collected, where it is stored, and who has access to it.

“We share data with no one," said Tim Brookins, president of Proudcrowd, LLC and developer of the Care19 app. "It just goes in the cloud and sits in this tiny server in Des Moines, Iowa, and nobody ever sees it."

Brookins said the server is run by Proudcrowd, a software programming application business out of West Fargo and that he is the only one with the login details. Brookins added that the information the app collects is deleted every 14 days.

“The state does not have access to any of the data in there," said Brookins. "The only way they can get access to the data is if someone tests positive and if they consent."

For Swenson, the safety and security of the data the app gathers is not a cause for concern.

“I look at it more as protection," said Swenson. "It's a number that is being shared. They don't know by my number who I am and I don't know who they are."

Brookins said he knows the Care19 app isn't a perfect tool but they're constantly updating it to make it more precise in tracing the spread of COVID-19. The latest update developers are working on is with a Bluetooth feature. It will allow devices that have the app to share their ID via the Bluetooth, by being in close range for a certain amount of time.

