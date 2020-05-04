Prince's guitar up for auction

A guitar from Prince’s prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artifacts sale.

Julien’s Auctions announced Monday that the June auction will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar custom-made for Prince.

He played it in his prime period just after “Purple Rain.”

The auction house said the guitar is projected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

A page of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for the song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer" will also be up for auction.

It's expected to draw between $200,000 and $300,000.