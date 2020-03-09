Arlette Preston announced bid for Fargo City Commission

Arlette Preston announced a bid for the Fargo City Commission.

“I am running for the Fargo city commission to a bring a different perspective to the commission. As a woman with a passion to serve, experience in healthcare, history of serving the elderly, and involvement in the arts, I will bring a missing voice to the decisions being made for our community.”

Preston served on the Commission from 1992 to 2000. While serving on the City Commission, she led the effort to develop the initial downtown redevelopment plan. She chaired the task force which established the Renaissance Zone. Preston provided the leadership to re-write the Land Development Code, which streamlined the City approval process and provided more consistency in decision-making on development projects. Preston also worked to get the first Human Resource Department established in the City.

She also served on the Fargo District Board of Education for four years. More recently, she was involved in getting the City of Fargo Arts & Culture Commission established, serving as its chair for two years. Preston was a founding member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association and is active with the Fargo Neighborhood Coalition.