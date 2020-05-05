Pressure builds to allow more Minnesota businesses to reopen

Republicans are keeping up pressure on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to move faster on allowing more businesses to reopen so they can survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka encouraged Walz to lay out a clearer long-range plan so that businesses can know what to expect and make plans.

Walz and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said they’ve been frequent consultations with key economic sectors across Minnesota to do just that.

Their efforts were endorsed by the head of a major hospitality trade group.

Walz also said he plans on Tuesday to ease a ban on elective surgeries.

