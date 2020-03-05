President Trump to visit tornado-ravaged Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday just days after storms that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

The White House says Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the tornadoes.

The White House hasn’t specified exactly where Trump will visit.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing most of the deaths.

