Prepare your home for the spring snow melt

Puddles of water are forming as the snow and ice begin to melt in the warmer temperatures.

“Starts to get a little warmer out and water starts forming in the streets,” said Brad Olson, Operations Manager at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. “It gets people thinking about the what-ifs and am I ready?”

Olson says the company is busy with sump pump calls, installing sump pump pits and doing inspections ahead of the season of flooding.

“Let’s face it. Who wants to wake up one morning to water in your basement or ruined carpet?” asked Olson. “It’s something that no one wants to deal with especially when it can be prevented.”

Now is the time to take action before its too late.

Olson recommends clearing snow away from your home, make sure the float in the sump pump is set properly, and make sure the hose is clear of snow and ice.

It’s also a good idea to test your sump pump. Make sure there is water in the bottom of the pit, then lift the float.

These preparations protect your home as the melt continues.

Also, the deadline to switch your sump pumps in Fargo so they pump to outside storm drains is at the end of this month, March 31.

More tips: http://download.cityoffargo.com/0/sump_pump_success_2009.pdf