Preparations for Friday's march in effect

Thousands of marchers took to the streets of Fargo on May 30th, walking down primary streets, blocking traffic and rallying for their cause. Just like that time, the city of Fargo said it's prepared for Friday's event.

Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency. This time around, the declaration removed the limiting of weapons, Mahoney saying this went against state law. The emergency declaration will be lifted when the mayor feels it is safe to do so. City buildings, including the library, Fargo City Hall and Fargo Municipal Court will be closed as a precaution.

Fargo Police Department posted the route marchers plan to take from Island Park to City Hall, saying march organizers provided them with it. Authorities said they will be blocking Main Street at Broadway and at 2nd Street for the marchers.

Some of the businesses that will be affected by the closure, like the Fryin’ Pan on Main, told us they didn't know of the expected road closure.

Earlier this week, organizers indicated that they would be placing people along the route to keep an eye out for any trouble makers. They said if there was, they would confront the individuals.

Organizers also want to meet with Mayor Mahoney and discuss the signing of an agreement that they said was earlier proposed by the city as a way to move issues forward. That’s expected to take place at Fargo City Hall.

Mayor Mahoney said in a statement that the city is ready to protect the safety of residents, their livelihoods, and city infrastructure.

