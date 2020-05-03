Prairiewood Public Golf Course to allow carts

Prairiewood Public Golf Course will begin allowing cart rentals on Mon. May 4 with modified procedures due to COVID-19 concerns.

As previously announced, turf conditions did not allow for cart rentals when courses opened with Rose Creek improving enough to begin allowing carts on May 1.

Golf carts are still not allowed at Edgewood, El Zagal and Osgood Public Golf Courses until turf conditions improve.

Conditions are monitored daily at the remaining three courses to determine cart usage moving forward.

The complete list of Fargo Golf COVID-19 Guidelines can be found at FargoGolf.net.

In order to golf at any of our courses, users must strictly adhere to the minimum of 6 feet distance rule.

The intentional or deliberate failure to abide by these rules are subject to expulsion from the course without a refund.

For the latest course updates, follow the golf courses on Facebook.

For questions, call the golf courses:

Osgood at 701-356-3070

Edgewood at 701-232-2824

Prairiewood at 701-232-1445

El Zagal at 701-232-8156

Rose Creek at 701-235-5100.