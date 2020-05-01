Powerball ticket sold in New Town wins $1M

A Powerball player in North Dakota has won $1 million. A ticket sold at Jason’s Super Foods in New Town matched five white balls for a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2, 20, 49, 61, 67 and the Powerball was 20.

The Power Play multiplier was 2.

North Dakota Lottery director Randy Miller says North Dakota was the only lottery out of 48 that sell Powerball to have a Match 5 Powerball winner in Wednesday night’s draw.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Jason’s Super Foods will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

