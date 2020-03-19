Power Plate Meals donates hundreds of meals to West Fargo schools for families

Power Plates Meals is donating hundreds of meals to West Fargo Public Schools to help feed not only their students but their families as well during this pandemic.

The healthy meal prep company is donating a total of 400 frozen meals, as well as 400 frozen soups to the school district. The meals range from stir fry, pasta, to even breakfast and chili options.

Families can pick up these brown bag meals tomorrow at three different locations: Willow Park Elementary School, L.E. Berger Elementary School, and Eastwood Elementary School.

Power Plate Meals owner Haylee Houkom and her husband Seth were both born in raised in West Fargo. According to Haylee, she wanted to do her part in helping the schools she grew up in.