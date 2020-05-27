Potato Days Festival canceled for 2020

The popular Potato Days Festival in Barnesville is canceled for this summer.

It was scheduled for August 28-29th.

Organizers say they will be back for 2021 with their 30th anniversary.

They say the safety and health of everyone involved was a top priority "in making the difficult decision, but the right decision."

They add that with the restrictions in place regarding social distancing, sanitation and crowd control that it would be extremely difficult to keep their festival to their own standards.

Organizers say Potato Days draws over 22,000 plus guests come to Barnesville from all over the United States and World.

Official statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Potato Days 2020 will not be held this year due to Covid-19. We will however be back in 2021 with our 30th Anniversary!

The safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority in making this difficult decision but the right decision. This decision was not made lightly. With the restrictions in place regarding social distancing, sanitation, crowd control, etc it would be extremely difficult to keep our Festival held at the high standards that we do. We have over 22,000 plus guests come to Barnesville for this Festival from all over the United States and World. With the restrictions that are in place it is unrealistic for our volunteer organization to achieve this and the liability is a great risk for our organization as well.

We recognize that without the Festival it hurts our non-profit organizations such as our churches, youth groups, etc. As our Food Court only allows non-profit groups to participate! We know that this will also affect their groups activities as well as the many businesses in town.

Even with the Festival being held in August, this is a year around job to plan and get all the events and details done in time. We felt it was in the organizations best interest to stop early and to not keep spending funds when the Festival could still not happen as we get closer.

We would like nothing better than to enjoy our favorite potato foods, watch Mashed Potato Wrestling and walk through the Car Show in McGrath park. We look forward to welcoming you all back in 2021 for our 30th Anniversary Celebration! Any vendors that have sent in registration forms will be receiving their registration fees back in full. If you have any questions or concerns please contact us at spudlady@potatodays.com We thank you all for your understanding and continued support.