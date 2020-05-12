Fargo Police block off north Fargo neighborhood after shooting

We have new information on a shooting in north Fargo.

Witnesses tell our VNL reporter on scene that three people came out of the Northport Hornbacher's and got into a red car that was supposedly a stolen vehicle.

Witnesses tell us when the group was fleeing from Hornbacher's, they crashed the car and hit a pole.

During this time, one person was shot and another fled.

When police arrived, witnesses say officers began vigorous CPR on another victim.

Original story:

Fargo Police are converging on a north Fargo neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

Officers were called around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 to an area near the Northport Hornbacher's.

Scanner traffic indicates two victims. One may be dead.

