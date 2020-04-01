Positive cases of COVID-19 climbs to 689 in MN, 5 additional deaths confirmed

State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 689 on Wednesday. Five more people also died, bringing the death total to 17.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro.

Approximately 21,191 people have completed tests in the state’s Public Health Lab and external laboratories, health officials say. Of them, more than 54 are currently being hospitalized with 27 in intensive care units.

There are 342 patients who no longer need to be isolated.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.