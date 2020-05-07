Portion of Broadway in Fargo to close on May 11th

Downtown Fargo is looking a lot different these days.

The Block 9 project is moving forward and some changes

City leaders say beginning Monday, May 11th, Broadway will close between 2nd and 3rd Avenues North.

The closure is necessary for the Block 9 construction project, which will include reconstructing the curb and sidewalk along the eastside of Broadway.

The west side sidewalk will remain open.

This section of Broadway is expected to be fully closed for three weeks.