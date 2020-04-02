Nonprofit says they have job openings after daycare announces shut down

If you're looking for a job or need child care, listen up.

A local nonprofit is here to help. This comes as YWCA Cass Clay is shutting down A Child's World in north Fargo. Now, a local organization is doing something to help.

"I'm so sad to hear that it's closing because I know that there are a lot of families that went there. I mean, I know there were waiting lists to get in there," said mother, Lindsay Arbach.

Many families like Lindsay Arbach's will always remember A Child's World as their home away from home.

"It just really takes a special kind of place to have that trust to be leaving your child every day," said Arbach. "A Child's World meant a lot more to me than it would most people. When my son was almost two years old, my husband got really sick and was in the ICU. Obviously, one of the things that we were concerned about is how do we pay our daycare payment?"

The director at the time told Lindsay not to worry about it; she says the YWCA was known to help many families like hers out financially.

"It's hard when you hear about a center in town closing," said Patty Kalibabky, Director of Program Operations at Fraser.

Fraser, a local nonprofit, wants to return the favor to a daycare that helped so many.

"We operate a center and the families that are here; they do become like part of your family, so I'm sure it's really hard on them," said Kalibabky.

Fraser is looking out for families just like A Child's World did.

"We have some openings, and we're looking for staff, so we thought we could reach out to them or any other center in town where staff might be looking, or maybe they have their hours reduced," said Kalibabky.

If you're a parent stressing about virtual schooling online, Fraser is giving distance learning at their center to help kids get through it.

Adding that you're not alone, we're in this together.

To learn more about Fraser, go to think link: fraserltd.org