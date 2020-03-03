Popular Bengali tiger dies at North Dakota zoo

A Bengali tiger living at a North Dakota zoo died on Tuesday.

This was the second tiger to have died in about a year at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, according to Director Kathy Diekman, but they were both elder cats.

Diekman said Hobbes, as the male tiger was named, was seen by millions of visitors.

A histology exam is pending, but Hobbes was in good health otherwise, according to the zoo.

The 550 pound tiger was born on March 30, 2003 and was picked up from the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona, along with his sister Neena.

Neena died in 2019.

Diekman said both tigers received excellent care from zoo keepers and veterinarians.