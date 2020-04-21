Polk County sees sudden spike in COVID-19 cases

A northwestern Minnesota county is reporting a sudden spike in positive cases of COVID-19.

According to Polk County Public Health, it was notified by the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday of 13 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 16.

This was the largest jump the county has seen since the coronavirus pandemic.

“These numbers indicate the continued need for everyone, of all ages, to limit your time and keep space between yourself and other people outside your home.” said Sarah Reese, Polk County Public Health Director, said.

There is an open investigation with MHD into the cases.