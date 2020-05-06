Polk County and Grand Forks County Fairs canceled

Officials in the northern Valley have made the difficult decision to cancel one of the top events of the year.

Both Grand Forks County and the Polk County Fairs have decided to cancel their upcoming county fairs.

To their Facebook page, Polk County posted:

"Given the restrictions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic; social distancing, wearing masks, the need to sterilize equipment, seating, basically everything associated with the fair was in jeopardy. The question is how to conduct a fair with those kinds of restrictions. The answer is you can’t. The restrictions are in place and they will continue for the foreseeable future, especially in relation to large group gatherings.

Safety is the reason for the restrictions. The Fair Board concluded that by July 8th, the start date to the Fair, the situation will not change dramatically. The Board, in good conscious, cannot risk people getting sick, or worse because of attending the Polk County Fair. It is sad to think that might be the result, but that is the reality of the situation."

Both say they hope to resume in 2021.