Polk County Sheriff's Office warning the public about unemployment scam

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints in the last two days pertaining to citizens receiving letters in the mail on their

application for unemployment.

In each of these reports, no one had applied for unemployment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development indicates they have received a large number of these complaints in recent days.

If anyone receives the same or similar letters please contact your local Law Enforcement and/or call the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to file a report.