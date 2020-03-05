UPDATE: Bridge is reopen after crash on HWY 10

UPDATE 08:27: Police have cleared the scene and the bridge is back open.

Stick with Valley News Live as we get more updates on this incident.

UPDATE 08:19: Police say drivers are now being rerouted to 4th St, which is by the Moorhead Highschool.

ORIGINAL: Police are shutting down a section of 34th Street South in Moorhead near Highway 10 just before 8 a.m. Thursday as first responders work an injury accident.

Scanner traffic indicates two vehicles have severe damage.

We have a crew en route -- check back for updates.