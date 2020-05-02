Police see increase in speeders during pandemic

Since March 27th, Minnesotans have been under a stay at home order.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic has been down some days up to 50% on state roads.

“What began to concern us is we weren't seeing a corresponding drop in the number of serious and fatal crashes that law enforcement was being called to investigate," said Mike Hanson, director for the Office of Traffic Safety of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Hanson said the state has seen more fatal and severe car crashes in the last few weeks than in the past 6 years and attributed the increase to several things.

“With roughly half the number of vehicles or a third of the number of vehicles that we would normally see on our roads, there's just more available lane space for drivers to use and quite honestly abuse," Hanson said.

The second reason Hanson gave is that drivers are under the false impression that there are fewer authorities on the road enforcing traffic laws due to the coronavirus pandemic. This, Hanson said, is entirely not true and authorities are concerned.

“They are absolutely horrified by some of the violations they are seeing out there," said Hanson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is echoing the same concerns. They have seen violations of people traveling 20-30 miles over the speed limit.

“For me to issue a 100 mile-per-hour violation is very very rare but I've had at minimum 5 of them over the last 4 weeks," said Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. "It's really unusual and actually it's kind of scary to think people are traveling that fast.”

With the warmer weather, another source of deaths has been motorcycle accidents.

“We suggest people wear their helmets," said Captain Niewind. "It's not the law here in North Dakota but we do make that suggestion because it is safer for you to have that helmet on.”

Troopers said they’ve already seen 2 motorcycle fatalities in North Dakota this year.

North Dakota Highway Patrol also said there will be extra troopers out now that bars are open will be looking for drunk drivers.