Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Fargo Police are searching for the person who ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle, then ran from the car.

Authorities say it happened around 1:05 Monday morning at 16th St and 9th Ave. S.

Crews had to save the driver of one vehicle who was stuck in the vehicle after the crash.

Police say one car was going fast down 16th St. and ran a stop sign, hitting the second driver.

When authorities arrived on scene, the driver of the first vehicle wasn't on scene.

No other information is being released at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.