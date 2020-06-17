Police searching Moorhead neighborhood

We're following breaking news out of south Moorhead, where police are surrounding a house and are yelling for someone to come out with their hands up.

It's in the area of the 1600 block of Main Avenue. Some roads in that area are blocked.

It all started around 3:15 Wednesday morning with the report of a fight or some sort of disturbance. Officers have been searching the neighborhood.

Valley News Live has a crew on the scene and will bring you live updates during The Valley Today 4:30-8 a.m.