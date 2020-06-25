Police search in north Fargo

Authorities responded to a call for a possible water rescue around 10 Thursday night.

It happened at Jack William's Stadium in north Fargo. That's where the legion team plays and it's along the river.

We're told it was in relation to a mental health crisis and drones were called in to scan the area.

There was a large number of police, a firetruck, rescue crews and an ambulance.

Authorities cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.

