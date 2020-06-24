Police investigate shooting in south Moorhead

Police searched for a possible shooting suspect overnight Wednesday after reports of shots fired in south Moorhead neighborhood.

It happened on the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch.

The alleged shooter left the area on a motorcycle before police arrived, officials said. Empty bullet cartridges were found in the street and a nearby vehicle had been shot at least once.

No victims were found, and there was no evidence indicating anyone had been shot, according to police. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, no suspects had been arrested.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the police.

