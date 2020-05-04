Police say Jamestown woman fired shotgun in dispute with "on-again off-again" boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman is in jail after police say her boyfriend notified them that his “on-again off-again" girlfriend pointed a shotgun at him.

Jamestown Police said Kelsey Lou Kamoni fired the shotgun either in the air or in his general direction.

Nevertheless, Kamoni was arrested Sunday on charges of terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

The victim was not physically injured during the dispute and police said a shotgun and shell casing were recovered at the scene.

Kamoni is awaiting formal charges in the Stutsman County Correctional Center.