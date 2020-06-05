Fargo Police say piles of bricks are being moved ahead of protest

Fargo Police say they are aware of pallets of bricks being placed in areas around the city and they are working on getting them removed.

Officers say if you see pallets of bricks or any piles of rocks being placed somewhere to text a tip to 701-730-8888.

Police posted this picture and the warning on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

A second demonstration for George Floyd is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday in Island Park in Fargo.

Earlier on Friday morning, Moorhead Police posted on their Facebook page saying several pallets of bricks that were considered "suspicious" were removed.

Officers say the bricks were staged for an ongoing construction project downtown.

They also say that there were several pallets of bricks staged near a downtown building construction project that have been removed temporarily. They added that the bricks were for a legitimate project and that they had been in that area for over a month.