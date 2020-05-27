Grand Forks Police say 4 people were shot, including 2 officers, female dead

UPDATE: Grand Forks police confirm to Valley News Live they're currently at the scene of a shooting where four people were shot, including two officers, and one woman is dead.

Lt. Derik Zimmel says a little before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon officers were serving civil paperwork at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 28th Ave S.

He says a male subject from inside the building unexpectedly and without warning opened fire.

Lt. Zimmel says the male suspect suffered a gunshot wound, as did two officers, one from the Grand Forks Police Department, the other from the Grand Forks Sheriff's office. Zimmel says a female was later found inside the apartment deceased due to gunfire.

The other three were transported for gunshot injuries, according to police.

We currently have a crew on scene.

Stay on Valley News Live for the latest information as this is a developing story.