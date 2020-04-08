Police pursuit leads to a fight, 3 people now in the hospital

On April 7, 2020, at approximately 8:53 pm, the Becker County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a report of a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and through people's yards in the village of Elbow Lake in northern Becker County. A short time later, the Sheriff's Office received an additional report that two individuals had been hit by the vehicle after attempting to stop it and several individuals were fighting. One individual was reported to be pinned under the vehicle.

After law enforcement's arrival, it was determined that Kevin Roger Doer, age 33, of Deer River, MN was the driver of the vehicle. The victims, Derek Eugene Doer, age 30, Deer River, and Nakoya Lee Vanwert, 29, Waubun, were transported by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital. The driver, who also sustained injuries, was transported to Mahnomen Hospital and later airlifted to a Fargo hospital. The extent of injuries is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.