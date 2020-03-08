Police pull Fargo man from his vehicle shortly before struck by train, man arrested for DUI

A Fargo man was arrested Saturday night under tense circumstances as police say a train was headed for his vehicle.

Around 11:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to a car on the railroad tracks in the area of the Amtrak station at 420 4th St N.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle occupied by 23-year-old Ahmed Baalul Hussein and an adult male passenger.

Hussein was uncooperative and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Officers removed Ahmed and his passenger from the vehicle as a train was approaching.

Shortly after Ahmed and his passenger were removed from the vehicle, a Burlington Northern train traveling eastbound on the tracks struck Ahmed's vehicle, pushing it approximately 100 feet.

During the investigation, Officers arrested Hussein for DUI and DUI Refusal. He was also cited for possession of marijuana.