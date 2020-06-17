Police policies in quesiton

Two weeks since a riot in Downtown Fargo, and the group OneFargo continues to raise questions about policies within the Fargo Police Department including the lack of regular psychological evaluations on officers.

The Fargo Police Department tells us, those evaluations are required before an offer of employment, and are not required through the officer's career. A criminal justice professor at NDSU says that it is common practice in law enforcement.

"There’s no research that really helps guide us, so it makes it really difficult to make any kind of assumptions about whether or not that's enough,” said Carol Archbold, Professor of Criminal Justice at NDSU. “I do think we need additional research on this topic.”

The Moorhead Police Department has the same policy about psychological evaluations.

However, they have implemented a new program to help officers with their mental health.

"It is my hope that we work on listening to deeply understand one another, rather than listening to simply respond out of hate and misunderstanding,” said Dr. Aaron Suomala Folkerds. Suomala Folkerds is the new part-time embedded Mental Health Professional and Wellness Coordinator at the Moorhead Police Department and said his role is to make sure police officers are mentally well, so they can be effective on the job.

That effectiveness is exactly what the Fargo and West Fargo Police Departments are searching for in a new police chief. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said candidates should come prepared with ideas to implement.

"What I would hope to do is meet and have a plan of action in 3-4 months and start executing that plan of action,” said Mahoney.

Professor Archbold said that the criminal justice curriculum at NDSU is constantly evolving, using research and data, as well as real-life examples, and cases like George Floyd's death in Minneapolis will be used to teach students.