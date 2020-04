Moorhead Police are on scene of a reported disturbance called in as a shooting in the city.

Red River Dispatch tells Valley News Live a call for a disturbance came in at 12:06 p.m. to the 1300 block of 19 1/2 St. S.

Moorhead Police tell us the call came in as a reported shooting and police are still on scene.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as we look into the case.