Police looking for gunman in apparent road rage shooting

Bismarck police are searching for a gunman in an apparent road rage incident. Authorities say the suspect was a passenger on a motorcycle that had gotten close to a vehicle about 9 p.m. Saturday, on East Avenue.

The passenger reached out and touched the vehicle’s side-view mirror. Police say the vehicle’s driver followed the motorcycle and the passenger turned, pointed a gun at the vehicle and fired into the air.

Officials say the gunman then got off the motorcycle and fled. The motorcycle drove away. Investigators recovered a shell casing from the scene.

The motorcycle is described as a black crotch rocket style bike.

The only description of one of the people on the motorcycle is a man dressed in black, with a short, slim build.

No one was hurt in the incident. The investigation continues.

