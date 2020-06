Police in Thief River Falls are investigating how an 8-year-old girl was shot.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9 p.m., according to Thief Rivers Fall Police Chief Dick Wittenberg.

Wittenberg said the victim was flown to a Fargo hospital for her injuries.

He added police don’t suspect foul play, but what happened is under investigation. He couldn't say whether it was an accident.

The name of the child or her condition isn’t being released.