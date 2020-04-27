Police investigate the discovery of bones in North Fargo

Authorities are investigating the discovery of bones near Trollwood Park in North Fargo. A viewer told us that a family member found the bones Monday evening, and they appear to be human bones.

Our crew on the scene tell us police have blocked off the area with yellow tape. Police tell us they will be there for several hours, making sure the scene is intact and keeping people away from it.

The Cass County coroner was also called to the scene.

Police say the bones will be collected and examined - and authorities will try to identify them. Investigators say their initial assessment is that the bones have been in that location for quite some time.

Fargo Police say more information will be forthcoming in the morning from their department.

Be sure to stick with Valley News Live for the latest details on this story.