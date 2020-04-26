Police in Moorhead arrest man after car and foot chase

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man after a car chase that ended in a crash and a foot pursuit.

According to Clay County jail records, Damon Duane Peterson was booked on Saturday at 10:30 pm on felony vehicle theft and driving after revocation.

Moorhead police said Dilworth officers found a stolen vehicle in the Moorhead Cashwise parking lot at 3300 Hwy 10 E.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled going more than 50 miles per hour. He was headed north on 30th Street, when he ran over a tree, and hit a fence.

Police said Peterson then fled on foot.

Police reportedly set up a perimeter and used K9 tracking to find the 19 year old.