UPDATE: Police Identify man found dead in Richland County

UPDATE: Officials have identified the body of a man found dead in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, 74 year old Clanton King of Fargo was the man found 1/4 mile from his car.

King was reported missing on March 27th.

Preliminary autopsy results show that King died from hypothermia or exposure, but the official cause of death won't be known until the autopsy is complete.

No foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL:

