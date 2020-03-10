Police crime report: Crime on the rise in Fargo

A new report by the Fargo Police Department shows crime is up in the city, and most of it is addiction driven.

The Fargo Police Chief, David Todd, says in the new report, "People are breaking into homes, garages and businesses, stealing to gain money for methamphetamine and opioid drugs such as heroin and fentanyl."

Overall, the 2019 crime report reveals crime went up 3 percent from 2018 to 2019.

Reports for gross sexual imposition, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and vehicle theft all went up in 2019.

However, homicide, shoplifting, theft from vehicle and all other thefts went down.

In total, officers responded to 93,590 calls for service and made 6,492 arrests.

K9 teams also saw an increase of activity, the crime report shows K9 units were called out 831 times in 2019, up 17.5 percent from the previous year.

We have the full crime report attached under the 'related links' section of this story.

