Police arrest suspected serial rapist linked to crimes in U of M area

Amidst a pandemic, Minneapolis police announced an apparent end to another scourge.

On Sunday, Mayor Jacob Frey joined police in announcing an arrest in a series of sexual assaults dating back years.

“Minneapolis is a bit safer,” the mayor said. “This result has been the culmination of an extraordinary amount of work.”

Police say the serial rapist committed his crimes primarily in the Marcy Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods near the University of Minnesota, starting five years ago.

“We recognize above all the victim survivors, their strength, and their courage. We thank them for their patience and for the faith that they put in us,” said Lt. Darcy Horn, who heads MPD’s sex crimes unit.

Police say the 34-year-old male suspect was arrested on Friday at his home in Anoka county. In keeping with KARE 11 policy, we are not naming him because he has not been charged. Charges could happen as soon as Monday.

The arrest comes five weeks after police released sketches of the suspect and pleaded for tips from the public.

MPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Erick Fors thanked the community for numerous tips, but said diligent investigative work gave investigators their break.

“We developed information that came from evidence analyzed from a different case,” Fors said.

Fors wouldn’t say if DNA evidence provided a match, but his description left that possibility open.

“We had collected evidence in a series of incidents that through analysis led us to believe with certainty that it was the same individual committing these acts,” Fors said.

Fors said further evidence collected Friday confirmed to police they had the right man. “It required us to have, to find the person,” Fors said. “That, I will say, until Friday, was not someone that was in the forefront.”

The suspect is now in the Hennepin County Jail being held on suspicion of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Burglary. He could be charged as soon as Monday. Police said other cases could be added in the weeks to come.