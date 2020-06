Moorhead Police say a woman is under arrest after reports of the woman driving on sidewalks and then crashing her vehicle.

Authorities say it happened around 3 Tuesday morning in the 1,000 block of 40th Ave. S.

When police arrived on scene, they found the white car in the median but the driver wasn't there.

Police eventually found the woman and booked her for DUI.

No other information is available at this time.