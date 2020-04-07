Police: Man arrested for coughing at Mandan Walmart workers

Police say a 65-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for allegedly coughing at employees at a Mandan Walmart and saying he had the coronavirus.

The man was arrested Saturday on a terrorizing charge. Police say the man was upset about coronavirus precautions in place at the store and coughed toward at least two employees.

He later allegedly told police he thought the coronavirus was “a big joke.”

The Bismarck Tribune reports the man was medically cleared before he was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Formal charges are pending.

