Police: Arrest made in Moorhead shooting

Moorhead Police announced an arrest Thursday afternoon in regards to a shooting late last month.

43-year-old Steven Latee Ward, of Grand Forks, has been charged with second degree attempted murder, second degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, felony drive-by shooting, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Around noon on April 22, Moorhead Police the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of 19 ½ St S for a witnessed shooting. When officers arrived the victim and suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was later identified and was found to be uninjured, and evidence of the shooting was collected.

It was learned through the investigation the victim and Ward knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence. Ward was taken into custody in Melrose, Minn., without incident and is currently being held in the Stearns County Jail.

It is not expected that anyone else will be changed in this incident.

The Moorhead Police Department wants to thank the community for the excellent response in providing information, to include home security video.