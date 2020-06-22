Plugging abandoned North Dakota oil wells to begin mid-July

State regulators have approved a new program to plug North Dakota’s abandoned oil wells.

Work is set to begin July 16 under the program approved by the Industrial Commission on Friday.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state plans to use $66 million in federal coronavirus aid to plug and clean up at least 239 abandoned wells and other oilfield sites.

Regulators expect to return 2,200 acres to agricultural use, mainly in the older northern oilfields of Bottineau, Renville and Ward counties but also in western North Dakota.

The three-member Industrial Commission is chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The commission approved orders Friday to plug the sites, which are operated by 50 oilfield companies.

The state will start accepting bids for the work on Monday.