Plans for school lunches moving forward

As schools prepare to resume educating our children from a distance, they also are making sure they will be fed as well. Providing meals to students, who need them, is one of the shining stars within all of this coronavirus mayhem.

Moorhead schools put out a video touting their success.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak said "Our food services program and transportational services team have pulled together a distribution plan to ensure previous mobile meals for our students." To date, Moorhead has 66 drop off locations and 5 pick up points. Thursday, 500 meals were given our and today (Friday) the number more than doubled to 1124.

With online learning targeted for a March 30th start up, the district will continue to use this distribution approach and make adjustsments if need be.

A similar plan exists in West Fargo and Fargo, where next week, free grab and go breakfasts and lunches will be provided at various sites.

These meals are available for any child up to the age of 18. In Fargo, there are additional sites being offered.

The weekends are also being addressed. In Moorhead, the volunteer group, Minnesota strong, right now is working to make sure that meals will be available at the 5 pickup spots now being used by the district.

In North Dakota, there's talk of trying to get federal regulations loosened to allow more food to be given out on Fridays, which will help getting kids through the weekend.

For a list of delivery sites and pick up locations in your school district, check their websites.

FARGO SCHOOL DISTRICT:

fargo.k12.nd.su

WEST FARGO SCHOOL DISTRICT

west-fargo.k12.nd.us

MOORHEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT

moorheadschools.org