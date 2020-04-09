Plans for a new school to be built east of Davies High School

The Board of Education and Administration of Fargo Public Schools says the projected student enrollment numbers will exceed target enrollment numbers at Discovery Middle School and Davies High School in the next three years.

The district says one option to alleviate enrollment issues is to construct a middle school east of Davies High School. The district adds that the new school will eventually be a middle school for students in grades six through eight, but the school will initially serve as an 8th and 9th grade center for students from Discovery and Davies.

FPS says when student enrollment numbers reach the threshold to construct a fourth comprehensive high school (long-term), this new middle school will serve students in grades 6-8 and be paired with Davies.

The individual phases, cost and design of the school have been attached to this story under "related documents".