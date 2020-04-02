Plains Art Museum in Fargo launches virtual programs

The Plains Art Museum is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but the museum launching some virtual programs.

They are sharing a series of virtual programs and resources for all ages throughout April.

There will be live virtual classes. They will cover mindfulness exercises, the programs center art-making and art appreciation and offer healthy modes of stress release during this challenging time.

On Friday, April 3rd the Museum will share the first in a series of museum and collection-based art activities called “P is for Plains Art Museum.”

Each Friday a different letter and theme will be shared as a free downloadable PDF through social media and at plainsart.org.

The week of April 6-10, the Museum will launch volume 1 of The Local Color, a free coloring book for all ages with pages designed by local artists, including Catie Miller, Punchgut, Jeff Knight, and Jescia Hopper.

The issue will be available for download at plainsart.org.

Starting Tuesday, April 7th, the popular Tuesdays for Toddlers family program will be offered for free weekly through social media.

The Museum will share toddler-tested and approved art activities that explore a new household material or object each week, such as a cereal box or tinfoil.

Recommended books, songs, and media connected to the projects will be added throughout the week.

Virtual adult classes will begin with Bookbinding on Saturday, April 18th, and DIY Screenprinting on Friday, April 24th, both taught through videoconferencing by Amanda Heidt.

Adult class materials will be shipped to registrants the week before the class, and the session will be recorded and available for participants following the live class.

Virtual Youth and Family Classes begin with an Adult + Child Workshop: Artist Trading Cards on Sunday, April 19. Registration for youth and adult virtual classes can be found at plainsart.org.

Later in April, the Museum will share tours, programs and resources related to our current exhibitions, and the April Kid Quest family program will be shared virtually and will combine an art quest and art activity inspired by artwork at the Museum.