Phased approach to allow visitation at care facilities

Since April 6th, people in nursing homes and long term care facilities have been unable to meet with their families due to a visiting suspension ordered by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Chris Larson hasn't seen his family since January. He’s a resident of Mayville Nursing Home and knows the pain that the visiting suspension has caused all too well. This is what sparked the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force. Their goal is to address the needs of the residents by bringing visitations back to nursing homes in some capacity.

“If we don’t address those, we aren't going have residents to address," said Larson. "And we aren't going to have residents to visit families.”

On Friday, June 5th, after receiving a proposal from the Task Force, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order allowing a phased approach to resuming visitation at long term care facilities.

“We are all about reuniting people with their loved ones," said Governor Burgum. "We know the stress and strain of isolation is real. We know that it's got an effect on behavioral health. We know the connection with loved ones is one of the things that helps improve health.”

40 facilities so far have been approved to begin Phase 1 of the 3 phase plan. This includes outdoor visitation. In 14 days, if there are no new cases of COVID-19, the facilities will enter Phase 2: indoor visitation.

“I'm thrilled that we have 40 some facilities set to go into Phase 1 because that means 40 out of 218 are that much closer to Phase 3," Larson said.

Larson said that the committee behind this is made up of mostly fellow nursing home residents and is the first of its kind in the country.

“Now's the time for our families to know at the end of this, you’re going to be able to see your loved ones," Larson said.

Larson added the goal of the Task Force is to provide what's best for the residents while staying North Dakota safe.

The executive order applies to all levels of long term care facilities. Larson said that more information about the specifics of the phases will be released later this week.

