One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after crashing head-on with a semi.

The crash happened just before 5:00 pm near the Mapleton exit. A witness on scene says West Fargo Police, Mapleton Fire and Casselton Fire all responded to the crash.

In a viewer submitted photo, you can see a pickup truck crash head-on with a semi.

The extent of injuries have not yet been confirmed. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more about this story.