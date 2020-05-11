People wait more than three hours for a haircut after salons are swamped with customers

After roughly seven weeks of being closed, salons and barbers are being swamped with a backlog of customers.

The Great Clips parking lot in Fargo filled with people waiting to have their hair cut.

To keep people socially distanced, the lobby is closed to customers so they are adjusting to the new normal by waiting in their vehicles.

“It’s really hard to just sit here and not be able to just go inside,” said Eliannah Taylor of Fargo.

And people say they have been sitting a while.

“I logged on this morning and the wait time was 180 minutes,” said Randy Barnhardt of Moorhead. “It probably took over 200 minutes. I just went inside and they just said you can’t wait inside, you have to go outside and wait for about 15 minutes and they will come out and let us know when they are ready for me.”

Area salons say they can’t cut hair fast enough as customers are all returning at the same time.

Mac Schultz of Moorhead said about 40 people were on the list with a 140 minute wait time when he checked in.

“Usually the list is like 4 or 5 people,” Schultz said. “You know that’s what happens after two months of not being able to get your hair cut.”

The salons that have reopened say they are also seeing overflow from the locations that haven’t yet. Their customers need a place to go.

“It’s good to see people back to work, and people getting out and spending money, and the economy getting going,” Barnhardt said.

Some hairstylists say they are even working overtime to compensate for the increase in customers.

They say that if you do need your hair cut, grab a mask, call ahead, and be patient.

